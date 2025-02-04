Prayagraj Railway Division achieves milestone with over 300 trains operated on Basant Panchami

The grand Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj saw over 2.5 crore devotees taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Devotees arrived in large numbers in the days leading up to the auspicious occasion, marking a significant spiritual event.

To ensure smooth travel for pilgrims, the Prayagraj Railway Division operated 106 Mela Special trains on Basant Panchami, along with around 200 regular trains from various stations, ensuring safe transportation for lakhs of devotees.

Advertisement

The Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami holds immense significance at Mahakumbh, attracting millions of devotees seeking spiritual purification. In response to this massive influx, the Prayagraj Railway Division strategically operated both regular and special trains, ensuring seamless travel for pilgrims.

Advertisement

Special trains were run in a direction-wise manner, with services from Prayag and Phaphamau stations catering to travellers heading towards Lucknow and Rae Bareli, while Rambagh and Jhunsi stations managed routes towards Varanasi.

Similarly, trains from Prayagraj Junction and Subedarganj were directed towards Delhi, Agra, and Kanpur, whereas services from Naini and Chheoki stations operated towards Satna, Maihar, and Manikpur.

This meticulous planning ensured that devotees could travel conveniently without unnecessary congestion. Estimates suggest that about 10 lakh passengers were safely transported to their destinations on Basant Panchami.

Amit Malviya, Senior Public Relations Officer of Prayagraj Railway Division, stated here on Tuesday that the highest number of 55 Mela Special trains were operated from Prayagraj Junction. Other stations included 11 trains from Chheoki, 2 from Naini Junction, 8 from Subedarganj, 15 from Prayagraj and Phaphamau, 6 from Rambagh, and 9 from Jhusi station towards Varanasi.

To manage the large crowds efficiently, a colour-coded directional shelter system was implemented, guiding passengers in an orderly manner. The movement of pilgrims was continuously monitored through CCTV cameras from the railway control room, allowing authorities to issue real-time instructions and ensure a well-coordinated crowd management system.