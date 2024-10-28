Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025 will be the grandest ever to date: Yogi in Kurukshetra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said the Maha Kumbh 2025 will be the grandest ever to date, surpassing all previous Kumbhs in size and grandeur.

Addressing sants and devotees from across the country at a programme hosted by the Dera Siddh Baba Garibnath Math in Pehowa, the CM extended them invitation to the upcoming Maha Kumbh, stating, “This grandest celebration of Sanatan Dharma will surpass all previous Kumbhs in size and grandeur.”

The programmes that were held on the occasion included Aathman, Batis Dhuni, and Shankhadhar Bhandara.

CM Adityanath also congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on his recent electoral victory, expressing gratitude to the people of the state. He praised their support, stating that they embodied Lord Krishna’s words, ” Paritranaya sadhunam vinashaya cha dushkritam ( For the protection of the good, for the destruction of the wicked, and for establishing Dharma, I take birth in every age).”

Emphasising the importance of upholding good, CM Adityanath remarked that the ultimate duty was to safeguard the good and consign harmful forces to the abyss. He elaborated on the principles of religion, ‘Abhyudaya’ ( material well-being ) and ‘Nishreyas’ (spiritual well-being), noting that achieving Nishreyas, or the highest spiritual good, is possible only through the pursuit of Abhyudaya, uplifting the weakest.

CM Adityanath explained that religion has two core objectives: ‘Abhyudaya’ and ‘Nishreyas’. ‘Abhudaya’ represents worldly progress, where one channels energy toward public welfare in alignment with individual capabilities, requiring wise decision-making. “For progress, we need good sants in the religious field and the right people in development efforts. Positive results stem from choosing virtuous individuals,” he remarked.

Praising the people of Haryana, CM Adityanath said, “The people of Haryana have made a wise choice. This land is the land of Lord Krishna’s ‘Karmayog.’ Those who act wrongly will face unfavourable outcomes.”

“These are the twin requirements of religion. Since ancient times, sants have gathered with these intentions, and the extraordinary acts of divine beings who have blessed this land continue to shape our festivals and celebrations”, he remarked.

Yogi Adityanath recalleda a cherished bhajan by revered Guru Shri Triloknath Babu ji of Guru Gorakhnath Ashram in Junagadh, saying, “Sant hain suhaagi, rehte sada magan, jaate hai jis lok mein sada karte chaman (Saints are ever-blessed, always in joy, bringing beauty to every realm they enter).

CM Adityanath reflected on Pehowa’s significant spiritual legacy, noting that the teachings of Yogi Satyanath ji spread across the country from this land. However, in recent generations, the area’s condition had declined, he noted.

Expressing his happiness, CM Adityanath praised Mahant Shernath for renewing the faith of devotees by revitalising not only Pehowa, but also long-neglected holy sites in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli.

“This sacred land, which had been declining for four generations, is now on a path to revitalisation under the guidance of a ‘yogi’,” he pointed out. He emphasised that Pehowa is the holy ground of the renowned Siddha Yogi Garibnath ji of the Nath sect.

CM Adityanath noted that the event is taking place on the banks of the revered Maa Saraswati, and that the Haryana government is fully committed to reviving the Saraswati river. He emphasised that this effort also requires the collective responsibility of sants and the public.

“Preserving every drop of water, purifying water sources, undertaking plantation drives, and practicing natural and cow-based farming will be essential steps in rejuvenating this river,” he said, adding that it’s everyone’s duty to protect India’s rivers.

Clarifying the essence of religion, he said that true spirituality does not mean abandoning society. “No Yogeshwar ever called migration a part of religion,” he asserted, referring to Adi Shankaracharya, a sant from Kerala, who established four spiritual centres in the four corners of India through public awareness and ‘shastrarth’. “Today, we see the unified form of our nation that he envisioned,” he remarked.

Referring to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Adityanath noted that while it once couldn’t accommodate even ten devotees, it can now host 50,000 at once. Similarly, after 500 years, Lord Shri Ram has been enshrined in his grand temple in Ayodhya.

He assured that the Maha Kumbh of 2025 will be the largest and most magnificent, with revered sants of Sanatan Dharma gathering alongside devotees in this global event.

He emphasised that the double-engine BJP government was fully committed to ensuring the presence of esteemed sants and to safeguarding every sacred site connected to Sanatan Dharma, Siddhas, Sants, and Avatar Purush. “Preserving our heritage is essential to realising a bright future,” he stated.

Extending his Diwali wishes to the people of Haryana, Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation and a global superpower by 2047 through a harmonious blend of heritage and development.