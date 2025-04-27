Prashant Kishor to launch campaign against Bihar govt from Nitish’s ancestral place

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar failed to fulfil his promises and contain corruption in government departments.

He announced that his party would launch a signature campaign from Kumar’s ancestral place Kalyan Bigha on 11 May to highlight the issues that have affected people across the state.

Kishor announced on Sunday that he would go from door to door in Kalyan Bigha to see whether people have got the benefits of the policies announced by Nitish Kumar to uplift marginalised communities in the state based on the findings of the Caste Census.

He said that for the past three-four years, the government has been discussing caste census, the report of which came on 2 October 2023, was tabled in the Assembly on 7 November 2023. On 24 November 2023, Nitish Kumar announced that on the basis of caste census, 94 lakh economically disadvantaged families will get financial assistance from the government at the rate of Rs 2 lakh per family.

He said, “When I travel around, people tell me that a lot of work has been done in Nalanda (which is the home district of the chief minister). So, I have decided to go to his ancestral place Kalyan Bigha and see whether the marginalised families in this village have received Rs 2 lakh yet and the landless Dalit families have got 3 decimal land yet. I will meet the farmers of Kalyan Bigha to know whether they also had to pay bribes for land surveys.”

“The situation in Kalyan Bigha will serve as an indicator of the situation in the rest of Bihar. If the government has failed to pay them the financial assistance and plot of land as promised, Nitish Kumar should accept that he had also made a Jumla (slogan) similar to PM Modi’s promise of giving Rs 15 lakh to every Indian,” he added.