Prashant Kishor launches yatra ‘to bring about political, systemic change in Bihar’

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor embarked on an ambitious journey on Tuesday to fulfill the dreams of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan and to bring about political and systemic change in Bihar.

During the statewide ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra’, Prashant Kishor will visit all 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the next 120 days and establish direct communication with the masses. He will address two meetings every day and will also make stopovers for brief interaction with villagers on the way.

Linking his movement to Jayaprakash Narayan (JP)’s revolution, he said it has been 50 years since the socialist leader gave the call for ‘Sampoorna Kranti’ (Total Revolution). But people who claim to follow his ideals failed to deliver despite ruling the stage for the past 35 years. Bihar is still the poorest and most backward state in the country, as it was in 1975.

He said, “After 50 year, people have got another opportunity to transform the system, to get rid of the plight, an opportunity to ensure that their children would not suffer anymore. If the people of Bihar miss this opportunity, then they will spend the next five years facing the same difficulties. This is a decisive time for change.”

The political strategist-turned politician asserted that Nitish Kumar will not become the Chief Minister of Bihar again. Bihar will get a new chief minister after the assembly elections as people want change.

Kishor said, “People want a new government this time. And it is possible because they have got an option. Apart from the NDA and the Grand Alliance, people have the option to elect Jan Suraaj Party. “

“Vote for change now – look at the education, health and future of children, otherwise you will have to regret later,” he urged the electorate.