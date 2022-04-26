Prashant Kishor declines to join Congress

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has declined to join the Congress, ending days of speculation on whether he would become part of the grand old party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

”Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President (Sonia Gandhi) has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Shortly after Surjewala’s tweet, Kishor also took to Twitter to say; ”I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.”

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

The formal announcement came a day after the Congress chief had announced the constitution of the group. The group was formed after a report was submitted by an eight-member committee on 21 April.

“Congress President Sonia Gandhi received a report from the eight-member group on April 21. Today she discussed the report with the group. Based on the discussions, the Congress President has decided to constitute an Empowered Action Group for 2024 in order to address the political challenges ahead,” the party had said in an official statement yesterday.