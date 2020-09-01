Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has condoled the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee and said for 84 years he led a meaningful life.

In a letter to his son Abhijeet Mukherjee, the spiritual leader wrote, “I am sorry to learn about your father’s passing away. I will remember him in my prayers and would like to offer my condolences to you and your family at this sad time.”

The Dalai Lama recalled having had the honour of meeting Mukherjee on several occasions over the years, most recently in 2016.

He noted that Mukherjee’s dedication to public service was consistent over many decades, during which time he held several important ministerial portfolios, ultimately serving as this great nation’s President.

The Nobel Peace Laureate concluded, “We can rejoice that for 84 years he led a meaningful life.”