Pran Pratishtha of 14 temples in Ram temple campus will be performed from June 3

Pran Pratishtha of 14 temples inside the campus of the Ram temple here will be performed from June 3 to 5.

The information about this was given to reporters here on Friday by Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee. Devotees would be able to have the darshan of all the 14 temples from June 5.

Mishra informed that the idols of seven temples of Saptamandapam and six temples of Parkota had reached Ayodhya and they have been installed in the respective temples.

“The idols of Ram Darbar have reached Ayodhya from Jaipur and today they will be installed on the first floor of the Ram temple,” he said.

According to the officials after Pran Pratishtha, darshan and worship will also start in Ram Darbar and other temples.

“A limited number of people will be able to see Ram Darbar and for this, 750 to 1000 passes will be issued daily,” he said.

Mishra said, the construction of most of the temples have been completed and it is very likely that all the other major constructions in the Ram Janmabhoomi campus will be completed by the end of this year.

The chairman of the construction committee said that since January 2025, more than five crore devotees had darshan of Ramlala. Presently about one lakh devotees are having darshan daily. But during the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj, three to four lakh devotees visited every day.

He also said that a canopy is being installed on the darshan path to protect the devotees from the heat and sun. Also, shoe racks are being built in the campus, he added.