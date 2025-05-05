Prakash Magdum takes over as NFDC MD

Prakash Magdum, a 1999-batch Indian Information Service officer, has assumed charge as the Managing Director of National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that previously, Magdum served as the Additional Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) in Ahmedabad.

During an illustrious career spanning two decades, Magdum had served as the Director of the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) in Pune. In this role, he was instrumental in preserving India’s cinematic heritage through film archiving and restoration efforts, said the statement.

He has also served as the Registrar of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and as a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence in Thiruvananthapuram.