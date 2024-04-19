PPP model to save heritage structures: Experts

Only public funding won’t be enough to preserve heritage structures but would require active “public-private partnership” and a close-knit bonding between hospitality and entrepreneurship to make heritage structures sustain the challenges of revival, asserted Alapan Banerjee, chairman of West Bengal Heritage commission.

Addressing a conference on World Heritage Day, yesterday, Mr Banerjee stressed the need that heritage structures, which so far witnessed an enrichment of sorts in architectural innovation and major revamp, had been the boon of an interface between hospitality and entrepreneurship.

Harshvardhan Neotia, a member of the state heritage commission echoed the same sentiment saying that in order to sustain the challenges of revival, heritage structures need to maintain hospitality as a guiding force and an able entrepreneurship to enable a facelift of the heritage structures to sustain the challenges.

