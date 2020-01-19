Within days of the arrest of Davinder Singh, the DSP with alleged terror links, the government has stripped the DGP of the power of making the transfer of even the SHOs of police stations and assigned the job to RR Bhatnagar, advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of the UT.

Davinder was arrested last week in Kashmir while travelling in a car towards Jammu with top three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). He was posted in the crucial anti-hijacking wing at the sensitive Srinagar Airport although his links with terrorists had started surfacing 16 years ago in 2004.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of the case from the J&K Police.

As another precautionary measure, the Home Ministry has removed the J&K Police from the security of the Srinagar and Jammu airports and assigned the job to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The CRPF would also continue to provide security as per the existing mechanism, a government order said.

The order virtually clipping wings of DGP, Dilbag Singh, while Bhatnagar would also suggest appropriate measures for effective policing and intelligence gathering for effective policing at the police station level including the reshuffling of SHO and other cutting edge levels in consultation with the Special Security Advisor, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Bhatnagar, a former Director-General of CRPF, had a few days ago been appointed advisor to the Lt. Governor. He has experience in handling terrorism in J&K and Naxal activities in various other states.

The order said Bhatnagar would also undertake to monitor and coordinate the Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) for results in a time-bound manner.

He has also been assigned the crucial job of ensuring “clean and responsive administration with weeding out of corrupt elements”.

The other functions that were earlier discharged by the DGP but have now been assigned to Bhatnagar are; enhancing synergy amongst the security forces for operational effectiveness; Deployment of CAPF and JKAP for optimum effect; Addressing various aspects pertaining to intelligence activities and timely follow up and coordinating with Special Security Advisor,(MHA); Review preparedness for law & order situations; Regular review of operational effectiveness of the police force and steps for capacity building in coordination with Special Security Advisor,(MHA); Coordinate effort to counter cross border propaganda and interventions for awareness and information dissemination; Assessment of border grid for preventing infiltration in coordination with Special Security Advisor,(MHA); To further rule of law, oversee measures to improve criminal investigation, forensics and prosecution; Monitor in particular cases of offences against women and under POCSO to ensure timely disposal as per law.