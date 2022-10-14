Power tariff hiked across J&K, Ladakh UTs

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) on Thursday ordered 8% to 22% hike in domestic, industrial, commercial and agriculture power tariff across the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The revised power tariff will be effective from 1October 2022.

In this regard, an order issued by the Commission states that the new tariff has been designed in such a way so as to ensure minimum inconvenience to the citizens, while at the same time protecting the interests of the domestic, commercial, agricultural and industrial sectors.

The order adds that the average overall nominal increase over the previous tariff last revised in 2016-17 is 8%.

According to order, “The rates for Below Poverty Line consumers have been kept unchanged at Rs 1.25 for upto 30 units per month while as for domestic category consumers, for upto 200 units per month, the rate will be Rs 2 per unit, almost unchanged from before, for 200 to 400 units per month, the rate will be Rs 3.50 per unit, an increase of 6% in 5 years and for more than 400 units per month, the rate will be Rs 3.80 per unit.”

In the commercial category, the hike is 9%. For LT industrial electricity hike of 11% has been ordered. The hike for HT industrial sector is 22%.