Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » Power Finance Corporation Resolves India’s Largest Stressed Transmission Asset

Power Finance Corporation Resolves India’s Largest Stressed Transmission Asset

The project, comprising about 1500 km of 765 kV & 400 kV transmission lines and 5 sub-stations in Uttar Pradesh, will significantly benefit the consumers of Uttar Pradesh.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 17, 2022 12:59 pm

Power Finance Corporation

Power Finance Corporation

Power Finance Corporation Limited has successfully resolved the country’s largest stressed asset in the power transmission sector of South East U. P. Power Transmission Company Limited.

The project, comprising about 1500 km of 765 kV & 400 kV transmission lines and 5 sub-stations in Uttar Pradesh, will significantly benefit the consumers of Uttar Pradesh.

PFC was the Lead Financial Institution for the project, with REC and Bank of India as co-lenders in the consortium. This is a landmark resolution through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the IBC (2016), which has resulted in lenders recovering in excess of 100% of the principal amount.

However, the project was originally allocated by Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited on a BOOT basis to Isolux Corsan Concessions SA of Spain in 2011 but has now been acquired by Resurgent Power Ventures Pte. Ltd.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Manoj Sharma assumes charge as Director of Power Finance Corporation
Power Finance Corporation pays interim dividend of Rs 1,182.63 crore to govt for 2020-21