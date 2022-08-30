Manoj Sharma assumes charge as Director of Power Finance Corporation

Power Finance Corporation, one of the Maharatna CPSE company on Tuesday announced Manoj Sharma as the Director of the firm.

Manoj Sharma, who was a chartered accountant with a degree in law (LLB) had joined PFC in 1990 and was working as Executive Director (In charge) of Commercial Division before assuming charge as Director (Commercial). He has more than 30 years of experience in the power sector.

As of his work experience at PFC, he has handled multiple areas & domains including institutional appraisal & development, entity appraisal, legal & documentation, taxation, budget, audit, preparation of financial statements, financial analysis, resource mobilization, debt syndication and consultancy assignments on financial/commercial aspects in power sector.

Over his 3 decade career, Sharma has been associated with PFC’s loan assets, covering formulation of lending policies, putting in place a policy framework to guide appraisal with a structured format for financial analysis, compliance with applicable regulatory and statutory frameworks, monitoring conditions, facilitating disbursement, resolution mechanism for stressed accounts, etc.

Sharma is also Chairman of PFC Projects Limited and Jharkhand Infrapower Limited.