Posters depicting Kerala BJP leaders as ‘ Kuruva gang’ crop up in Kozhikode

Amid the turmoil in the Kerala BJP over the humiliating defeat in the Palakkad assembly bypoll, posters depicting state BJP President K Surendran, former Union minister V Muralidharan and party’s Palakkad bypoll in-charge P Raghunathan as ‘ Kuruva gang’, a notorious group of criminals engaged in theft.

The posters, attributed to the ‘Save BJP’ group, have appeared in various parts of Kozhikode city, including on the notice board of the BJP district committee office and near the press club on Tuesday morning. They say the Kuruva gang’ in the BJP is a small group in the state party and the members of the gang should be expelled and save the BJP. “Remove the Kuruva gang’ of BJP-K Surendran, V Muralidharan, and P Reghunathan, and save the party,” the posters read.

The posters dub the leadership as the ‘Kuruva Gang’, a notorious group of criminals engaged in theft by breaking houses and other institutions. It is learned that the handwritten posters were put up on Monday night.

On Monday, the BJP state leadership banned public statements relating to the party’s Palakkad bypoll defeat. The posters appeared the day after the ban came into effect.

The Kerala Police recently engaged in the pursuit of a gang of robbers belonging to the Kuruva Group from Tamil Nadu for a series of thefts that took place in Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

Former BJP leader Sandeep Warrier, who recently joined Congress, said the other day that BJP state president K Surendran and his gang should be beaten out of Mararji Bhavan (BJP state headquarters) and the place should be sprinkled with cow dung. He also alleged that a coterie comprising K Surendran, V Muralidharan, and C Krishnakumar is controlling the Kerala BJP. The state BJP is the centre of a group of people who are servile in the name of discipline, he added