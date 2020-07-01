Post Unlock 2.0, the Goa government will be issuing new SOPs for the state soon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Sawant also said that the state cabinet, which is scheduled to be held later in the day, would also discuss and take a call on the opening up of religious places in the coastal state, where mass prayers and gatherings had been banned in view of the lockdown for the last few months.

“I am currently going through the (draft) SOP. A decision would be made soon,” Sawant told reporters.

Chief Minister also said that while Coronavirus cases in the state were increasing, the situation was under control.

“There have been three deaths, all of them due to co-morbid conditions. We are searching the root of the cases and treating everyone,” Sawant added.

When asked about the possibility of re-opening places of religious worship, Sawant said that the state cabinet which is scheduled to meet later on Wednesday would be discussing the matter.

Goa currently has 1,315 cases of Coronavirus , out of which 716 are active COVID-19 cases. 596 people have recovered so far. While, 3 people have died due to the infection.