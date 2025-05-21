Post Malone to headline historic Guwahati concert as Assam launches Its ‘Concert Economy’ vision

American rap and hip-hop superstar Post Malone is set to perform in Guwahati on December 8, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

The concert will be the largest international musical event ever held in Assam and follows the state’s formal approval of its Concert Economy Policy, an initiative aimed at transforming Assam into a premier destination for global music tours.

Post Malone, the eighteen-time Grammy-nominated artist renowned for global chartbusters such as Rockstar, Circles, Sunflower, and Better Now, will headline the concert, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans from across India and neighboring countries.

“This is more than just a concert,” said Sarma. “It is a strategic milestone in Assam’s journey to becoming a cultural and economic hub in the region.”

He added that cities like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat have been identified as key venues under the new concert-friendly policy framework, which aims to encourage private organizers to bring large-scale events to the state.

The announcement comes at a time when Assam and Meghalaya are engaged in what industry watchers are calling a “concert economy race.”

While Shillong in Meghalaya has long been hailed as India’s unofficial rock capital—thanks to its deep-rooted love for live music—Assam is now positioning itself to challenge that dominance through strategic planning, improved infrastructure, and supportive policies.

According to industry reports, Shillong witnessed a 65-fold surge in live event consumption over the past year, driven by its grassroots music culture and independent venues.

The Assam government expects the economic impact of Post Malone’s concert to be substantial.

Drawing parallels with Coldplay’s recent concerts in Ahmedabad, which generated a staggering ₹641 crore including ₹392 crore injected directly into the local economy, Sarma said Assam is ready to experience a similar ripple effect.

“We’re not just hosting a show—we’re building a sustainable music economy,” he added.