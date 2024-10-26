Portugal-based gangster lured ‘Lady Don’ Annu with promise of escape to US & a luxurious life

The 19-year-old Annu, often referred to as ‘Lady Don’ by the police due to her alleged involvement in the murder of 26-year-old Aman Joon at a Burger King restaurant in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, was reportedly lured by Portugal-based gangster Himanshu Bhau, who promised her an escape to the United States to live a luxurious life.

According to a police official, Annu was in constant touch with Himanshu through social media platforms, although they never met in person. He promised her a visa to the US via Nepal and Dubai.

Her name first surfaced in the sensational shootout demanding extortion money from a famous jalebi shop in Gohana, Haryana, while she was in her second year of graduation. Following the incident, she shifted to Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi.

The official added that during her stay in Delhi, Bhau asked her to lure Joon, who was believed to have provided information about one of his gang members and was later murdered by a rival gang.

The official said that after the murder, she returned to her PG in Mukherjee Nagar to collect her belongings and boarded a bus from ISBT Kashmiri Gate. She travelled by bus to Chandigarh and then reached Katra in Jammu and Kashmir via Amritsar.

While she was at a guest house in Katra, Bhau asked her to vacate it immediately and instructed her to go to Haridwar. She took a train from Katra to Jalandhar and then boarded a bus to Haridwar, where she stayed for about four days.

Annu then left for Kota in Rajasthan, where she stayed in a PG for four months. Since she was 19 years old, nobody suspected her as she lived among students.

On October 22, Bhau instructed her to vacate the PG and reach Lakhimpur Kheri in UP via Lucknow. However, she was arrested before she could cross the border from Lakhimpur Kheri.