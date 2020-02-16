Visiting Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Friday said his country fully supported India’s bid for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). “India has full support of Portugal to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council,” said Sousa

Sousa said India will participate in the 2020 UN Ocean Conference to be held between June 2-6 in Lisbon in Portugal. Sousa is on a two-day visit to Goa which was discovered by Portuguese explorer Vasco Da Gama.

He said the two countries can cooperate on a variety of projects, adding that his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were “fruitful, bilaterally and multi-laterally”.

“We discussed concrete projects for Portuguese investment in India and Indian investment in Portugal,” he said, adding that the two countries have planned cooperation in the field of economy, technology, culture and science over the next five years.

Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Rebelo de Sousa, the President of Portugal. We had extensive discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation. Glad that 14 MoUs/Agreements were exchanged covering sectors such as trade, aeronautics, holistic healthcare, start-ups and more. pic.twitter.com/RhC9wzL2bZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020