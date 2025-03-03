Population of Asiatic lions in Gir rising steadily: PM Modi after lion safari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the steady rise in population of Asiatic lions at Gujarat’s Gir wildlife sanctuary and also praised the role of tribal communities in the surrounding areas in preserving their natural habitat.

Modi also said the population of tigers, leopards, and rhinos has increased in the past ten years.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, “In the last many years, collective efforts have ensured that the population of Asiatic Lions is rising steadily.”

The Prime Minister made these announcements after undertaking a lion safari at the Gir sanctuary in Junagadh district this morning, coinciding with World Wildlife Day.

PM Modi was seen donning a safari outfit and holding a camera to capture glimpses of Gir’s Asiatic lions.

Modi reiterated his commitment to protecting and preserving the incredible biodiversity of our planet today on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

In a post on X, he said: “Today, on #WorldWildlifeDay, let’s reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet. Every species plays a vital role—let’s safeguard their future for generations to come!

We also take pride in India’s contributions towards preserving and protecting wildlife.”

Modi further said, “In the last many years, collective efforts have ensured that the population of Asiatic Lions is rising steadily. Equally commendable is the role of tribal communities and women from surrounding areas in preserving the habitat of the Asiatic Lions.”

The pictures shared from his social media handles showed PM Modi taking a closer view of the majestic Asiatic lions at the national park and also taking their snaps.

The Prime Minister also took to X to share the enchanting pictures of lions and lionesses that he clicked from his camera.

“Lions and lionesses in Gir! Tried my hand at some photography this morning,” Modi said in a post on X.

Further taking a trip down memory lane, PM Modi also recalled the initiatives and collective endeavour that were taken during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister to promote the growth of big cats.

“This morning, on #WorldWildlifeDay, I went on a Safari in Gir, which, as we all know, is home to the majestic Asiatic Lion. Coming to Gir also brings back many memories of the work we collectively did when I was serving as Gujarat CM,” the prime minister said in a post on X.

In 2007, when Narendra Modi was Chief Minister, he established the Greater Gir Wildlife Protection Task Force to monitor wildlife crimes and strengthen conservation measures.

The Greater Gir Conservation Model was introduced, expanding lion protection beyond Gir National Park to 30,000 sq. km, ensuring a safer habitat. His tenure also saw the historic recruitment of women beat guards, with 111 women currently working in the Gir region.

The ‘Khushbu Gujarat Ki’ campaign, launched by the Gujarat Tourism Department, helped put Gir on the global tourism map, attracting over 33 lakh visitors in the past five years.

Last year, a report titled “Status of Tigers: Co-predators and Prey in India-2022 also put the spotlight on India’s growing tiger population and said that a significant growth of 6.1 per cent was registered, bringing the estimated number of tigers to 3,682.

The report jointly released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India said that India has become home to approximately 75 per cent of the world’s tiger population.