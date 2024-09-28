Poor does not get same access to justice as rich: President Murmu

Lamenting the fact that a poor person does not get the same access to justice as a rich person, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said this ”unfair situation” must change for the better. She urged young legal professionals to be the agents of change. The President was addressing the 21st convocation of NALSAR University of Law at Hyderabad.

”Our Constitution contains the ideals of our freedom struggle: justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. The ideal of equality, enshrined in the Preamble and Fundamental Rights, also finds expression in one of the Directive Principles of State Policy concerning justice delivery. The Directive seeks to provide equal justice and free legal aid. It makes the State responsible “…to ensure that opportunities for securing justice are not denied to any citizen by reason of economic or other disabilities,” President Murmu noted.

She told the students that as advocates, they would have a duty to assist the court in dispensing justice, apart from taking care of the interests of their clients. She stated that whatever role they choose as a legal professionals, they should always stick to the values of integrity and courage. Speaking truth to power makes them more powerful, she added.

Advertisement

The President was happy to note that NALSAR has taken the lead in several areas. Appreciating the efforts of NALSAR in taking care of issues concerning disability, access to justice, prison and juvenile justice, and legal aid, she was also happy to note that NALSAR has set up an Animal Law Centre. She said that the younger generation is expected to protect animals and birds, trees and water-bodies as necessities for the well-being of humanity and NALSAR’s Animal Law Centre is a good step in that direction.

She also said that every segment of society is a stakeholder in promoting the safety of women. She urged NALSAR, including its alumni, to enlist the support of all stakeholders and help in setting up a nationwide network of women advocates and law students. The President expressed confidence that this network will work with the mandate to make concerted efforts to prevent atrocities against women and deal with cases of such atrocities.