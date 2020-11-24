Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a meeting over the Covid situation in national capital told the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday that the cases have been decreasing since hitting all-time high of 8,593 cases on November 10.

“Delhi saw a peak of 8,600 cases on November 10 during the third wave. Since then cases and positivity rate have been on a steady decline. We hope this trend continues,” Kejriwal said.

PM Modi chaired a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of the eight worst Covid-hit states – Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana – to review the coronavirus situation, discuss the cause for surge and countermeasures planned to stem virus growth.

“The high severity of third wave is due to many factors. Pollution is an important factor,” Delhi CM said seeking PM’s intervention to get rid of the annual pollution spike caused by stubble, or “parali”, burning in neighbouring states.

As per the reports, the Centre is preparing on a war footing the vaccine delivery system as the Covid cases have surpassed nine million. With 44,000 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally reached 91,39,865 on Monday.

According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 511 new deaths occurred due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,33,738.