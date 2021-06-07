Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will turn polling booths into mass vaccination centres.

Kejriwal addressed a press conference on Monday where he announced his mass vaccination campaign naming – ‘Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination’. Under this scheme, vaccination centres will be set up in polling booths in each Assembly Constituency of Delhi.

The campaign will cover as many as 70 municipal wards every week, with an objective to administer the first dose to all the citizens above 45 years and above.

However, people in 18-44 age group will not be covered under the scheme.

The process has been started including training of booth level officers (BLO), who along with a civil defence volunteer will visit residential colonies, will book a slot for vaccination and will appeal to the citizens of Delhi to pay a visit to where they vote for Covid jabs, Kejriwal told the press.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier said that the vaccines for the 18-44 age group will be supplied in June. It is to be noted that the vaccination drive for the aforementioned age group had been halted due to the unavailability of COVID-19 vaccines in government-run centres.

India on Monday logged 1,00,636 new Covid infections in 24 hours, 13,824 cases less than Sunday. This is also the lowest spike since April 5 when the country saw a rise of 96,982 cases in a day. During the same time span, 2,427 more people succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.