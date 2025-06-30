Poll panel uploads 2003 electoral rolls of Bihar to ease voter registration

Stepping up its initiative to facilitate the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Election Commission has uploaded the 2003 electoral roll of Bihar comprising details of 4.96 crore electors on its website, the poll panel said in a release on Monday.

The move will benefit the listed electors in the state who will not be required to submit additional documents during the registration process, it said.

Asserting that the uploaded rolls will allow electors and booth level officers to access and verify details easily, the poll panel said, “This initiative aims to simplify the voter registration process and reduce the documentation burden on electors.”

“The ease of availability of 2003 Electoral Rolls of Bihar would hugely facilitate the ongoing Special Intensive Revision in Bihar as now nearly 60 percent of the total electorate would not have to submit any documents,” the poll panel clarified.

“They have to just verify their details from the 2003 Electoral Rolls in the ER and submit the filled-up Enumeration Form. Both, the electors as well the BLOs, would be able to readily access these details,” the ECI said.

Electors who are not listed in the 2003 Electoral Roll can use the extract of the roll as documentary evidence for their parents, reducing the need for additional documents.

The availability of the 2003 Electoral Roll will facilitate a more efficient and transparent voter registration process.

The revision of electoral rolls is a mandatory exercise conducted before every election, as per Section 21(2)(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and Rule 25 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.