Poll list revision: ECI completes first round of household visits in Bihar

The Election Commission of India has completed the first round of visits by Booth Level Officers to nearly 1.5 crore households in Bihar as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the poll panel said Friday in a press note.

The ECI stated that the first visit of BLOs has been completed, and over 6.86 crore Enumeration Forms have been distributed out of a total of nearly 7.90 crore electors in Bihar.

“The remaining houses could be locked, or of dead electors, or of migrants or of those who may be travelling,” the ECI said, adding that the figures are likely to increase further as BLOs will be visiting households three times during the exercise.

Claiming that 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents appointed by various political parties are providing active support in the SIR process, the EC said that nearly 5 percent of filled-up and signed forms, ( nearly 38 lakh forms) have already been received by BLOs.

As on July 02, BJP has appointed 52,689 BLAs, followed by 47,504 of RJD, 34,669 of JD(U), 16,500 of INC, 1913 of Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, 1271 of CPI(ML), 1153 of Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas), 578 of CPI(M), 270 of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party besides others such as BSP (74), NPP (3) and AAP (1). Each BLA can submit up to 50 certified forms per day.

The ECI emphasized the importance of “Inclusion First” saying it is working to ensure that all eligible persons are included in the electoral rolls.

The Draft Electoral Roll will be published on August 1, while claims and objections can be filed from August 2, onwards. Final Electoral Rolls will be published on September 30 and appeals can be filed with the District Magistrate and Chief Electoral Officer after the publication of the final rolls.

The ECI said it is confident that the SIR exercise will lead to the preparation of accurate and comprehensive electoral rolls, ensuring the integrity of the electoral process in Bihar.