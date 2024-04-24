Poll campaign comes to halt for IInd phase voting in 13 LS constituencies in Rajasthan

A high profile poll campaign centred on public meetings and road shows came to a grinding halt at 5 pm on Wednesday for second phase elections in 13 LS constituencies of Rajasthan slated to vote on April 26.

These 13 LS seats are: Ajmer, Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Banswara, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

BJP’s eight bigwigs including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, two Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Choudhary and four sitting MPs PP Choudhary, Bhagirath Choudhary, Dushyant Singh, SS Jaunapuria, and State BJP President C P Joshi are among the 152 contestants including seven women candidates in the poll fray.

Besides the BJP, Congress’ former assembly Speaker Dr C P Joshi, sitting MLA Harish Meena, and Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, from Jalore seat are also vying in the poll battle.

Out of 152 contestants, BJP and Congress have fielded 13 each on all seats, BSP on 12, 73 Independents and 41 of other smaller parties. Voting will be held on Friday from 7 am to 6 pm.