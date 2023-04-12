Politics, self-interest hampered modernisation of Railways: PM

Before flagging off Vande Bharat Express train in Rajasthan via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday that India had inherited a fairly big railway network at the time of Independence, but the Railways was turned into ‘Rajnitik Akhara and Swarth” (an arena of politics and selfishness).

“Political interest dominated the need for modernisation in the years after Independence. Politics was evident in selection of railway minister, announcement of trains and even in recruitments,” Modi lamented.

Land acquisition was done under the false pretense of railway jobs and many unmanned crossings continued to exist for a very long time and cleanliness and safety took a back seat, he added.

Claiming that the situation took a turn for the better after 2014 when people elected a stable government with full majority, the PM said, “When the pressure of political give and take receded, railways heaved a sigh of relief and sprinted to new heights.”

Now, Vande Bharat has become a synonym of development, modernity, stability and Atma Nirbharta, he averred.

The PM underlined that the new train will save 2500 hours every trip as it is developed keeping in mind manufacturing skills, safety, fast pace and beautiful design. “The train realises the spirit of ‘India First, Always First’ and over 60 lakh people travel by train in the country now,” he added.

Underlining the priority being accorded to connectivity in Rajasthan, Modi mentioned starting of work on a railway line from Taranga Hills to Ambaji. This line is a century-old pending demand which is now being fulfilled. He also informed that the broad gauge of Udaipur-Ahemdabad line was completed last year and more than 75 percent railway track has been electrified.

Railway budget for Rajasthan has been increased 14 times since 2014, from Rs 700 cr in 2014 to more than Rs.9500 cr this year, he further maintained his government’s claims.

Big Applause for Chief Miniser Ashok Gehlot

Giving him a big pat, Modi said he was grateful to Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlotji saying despite ‘rajnitik apadhapi aur sankat” (political upheavals and crisis) he took time off from his busy schedule to attend the function for the progress of the state.

“I like to tell Gehlot ji that he has ‘laddu’ in both hands as Railway Minister Ashwani and the Railway Board chairman are from Rajasthan. You have made a number of suggestions to me because you trust me, believe me. Your belief is the good sign of friendship for this and I am thankful to you”.

Flag-off ceremony

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, BJP leaders CP Joshi, state party president RS Rathore, Leader of Opposition, Congress Minister P S Kachariawas, and MLAs and MPs representing their constituencies on this route were among those who graced the inaugural event and also waived the green flag for first journey of the new train.

Via video conferencing, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train, a semi-high-speed railway connectivity, being run between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt stations here at platform number one.

The inaugural train was boarded by invitees including political leaders, students and media people and will run between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt railway stations, and from tomorrow it will take its routine journey between Ajmer-Delhi Cantt via Jaipur-Dausa-Alwar-Gurgaon other stations.

The train connecting Delhi Cantt to Ajmer will be faster by 60 minutes as compared to the Shatabdi Express running on the same route. The Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express will be the world’s first semi-high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory

The new Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance between Delhi Cantt. and Ajmer in 5 hours 15 minutes. The present fastest train in the same route, Shatabdi Express, takes 6 hours 15 minutes from Delhi Cantt. to Ajmer.