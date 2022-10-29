Politics not my dream, but if BJP wants, will feel fortunate: Kangana

Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut said, “Entering politics is not my dream, however, if the BJP entrusts me the task I would consider myself fortunate to serve the people of my state.”

Kangna, who was in Shimla on Saturday, has hinted at contesting elections in the future which likely can be in 2024 Lok Sabha from Mandi seat, only if BJP gives her the ticket and also the people of the state are willing to give her an opportunity to serve them.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, “One person is enough to awaken the people of the country and PM Modi is that one person, after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpai who is leading the country efficiently.”

His sense of personal connection with the people of the country, besides his political competence is what measures him in becoming the most popular PM of the country and he is globally acclaimed, she added.

Coming from a political family where her great-grandfather was a two-time Congress MLA, she said her family was a staunch supporter of Congress, however, officially shifted to BJP impressed by PM Modi and the consciousness that has seen an awakening in 2014.

As a youth icon, she said she holds nationalism close to her heart and wants it to be carried forward in a big way.

“Nationalism in recent years has attained great heights and it teaches us to dream to take our country at the top of the developing countries and make it a superpower,” said Ranaut.

Being a proud Himachali, Kangna said she envisions propelling the state to greater heights, especially in the field of education, health, and tourism sector, and ensuring planned development in sync with the environment.

The girls in the state need more opportunities and there is a need to create the same for them, she contended.

Replying to a question, she said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is no match for PM Modi. Parallels should be drawn between two people who are equally good.”

Talking about the boycott culture in Bollywood, she said it does impact the film industry as people have started standing up to question and are evaluating the privileges of becoming superstars. They have started thinking before spending their hard-earned money on such actors, she added.

On AAP’s entry in the Himachal Pradesh elections, she said the people of the state are known for their integrity and cannot be fooled by them.