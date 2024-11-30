Politicos slam EVMs at venue of Baba Adhav’s Anti-EVM protest fast

Even as the BJP failed to make any official announcement about who will be Maharashtra’s Chief Minister for the eighth day on Saturday, senior Maharashtra politicians met Dr Baba Adhav, an old respected political activist and physician, who had been on a protest fast against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), demanding a return to paper ballot voting.

Interestingly, NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is a part of the winning BJP-backed Mahayuti was at the venue at Bhide Wada locality in Pune, requesting Dr Baba Adhav to call off his three-day old fast “to save democracy and the Constitution.”

Uddhav Thackeray, who leads the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Jayant Patil of Sharad Pawar-led NCP, also met Adhav and requested him to give him his fast.

At least for now, Dr Adhav has given up his fast, but he said that his agitation against EVMs will continue.

Earlier on Saturday, Sharad Pawar himself who is 83, met the medico Baba Adhav who is 96 years old, who was on a protest fast against EVMs since November 28. Significantly, Sharad Pawar expressed full support to Baba Adhav’s anti-EVM protest.

Shortly after Baba Adhav broke his fast, politicians lost no time in using the venue to target the BJP-backed Mahayuti.

Uddhav Thackeray said that “a big movement” will be organised against EVMs to “save democracy.”

“Today is a day to remember; Baba is always an inspiration and inspiration never grows old. Even the losers and the winners of this assembly election do not believe in this result. A spark is enough to ignite a wildfire. At this moment, Baba Adhaav is that spark. The rulers purchased Maharashtra through various schemes. EVM is a big issue because the people must understand where their votes have gone,” Uddhav said.

Uddhav questioned why 76 lakh votes increased during the last one hour of voting. He also made it a point to target Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde without openly naming him.

“Why is there no happiness in Maharashtra despite Mahayuti getting such a monstrous majority? Why are these people going to worship in the fields instead of going to Raj Bhavan (Maharashtra Governor’s official residence) with their majority,” Uddhav asked, targeting Eknath Shinde indirectly.

Uddhav Thackeray said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP will take the anti-EVM protest movement forward. Thackeray said that Baba Adhav should withdraw his agitation for now, but such anti-EVM agitations will continue to take place all over Maharashtra.

“This is another fight for freedom. Don’t let Adani come here,” Uddhav-led Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, taking on Gautam Adani.

Also at the venue of Adhav’s fast was social activist Medha Patkar who said that several countries had abandoned EVMs.

“Nobody knows if something is being done by somebody who is sitting at the EVM control room. If there is a relationship between the political party in power and the Election Commission, and if votes are purchased when the code of conduct is in effect, there is a problem,” Medha Patkar said.

Patkar said that Baba Adhav’s movement does not raise questions about EVMs alone, but also the implementation of the Constitution.

“There is so much money in the hands of a handful of people. Rahul Gandhi is not alone. Why was Baba Adhav, who fought for 94 years, inspired to sit on a fast against EVMs” Patkar said at the venue.