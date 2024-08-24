Political terrain of those who nurtured hatred has become permanently barren in J & K: CM Yogi

Lashing out at the alliance of Congress and National Conference for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that the political ground of Congress and the NC, which thrived on spreading hatred, has become permanently barren.

Speaking to reporters at his official residence on Saturday, the Chief Minister questioned the alliance between the two parties. He asserted, “The issues of terrorism and separatism have been permanently washed away in the Chenab River.”

Additionally, CM Adityanath directed several pointed questions at Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, challenging his stance and actions.

Adityanath stated that alongside removing the stigma of Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, the ‘crown’ of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party had reaffirmed its commitment to the assembly elections. He emphasised, “Now that the dates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections have been announced, this election holds significant importance not only for the people there, but also for every Indian who values democracy. The entire world is watching.”

He added, “In such a crucial election, Congress, which leads the Indi alliance, has once again exposed its anti-national intentions by forming an alliance with the National Conference, run by Abdullah and Sons Family Pvt Ltd.”

Chief Minister Adityanath commented on the recent manifesto released by the National Conference, noting that several of its points raise serious concerns about India’s unity, integrity, and national security. “The alliance between Congress and the National Conference brings forth significant questions about national security and alarms every citizen who genuinely believes in and is loyal to the Indian Constitution,” he remarked.

Directing his criticism at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister asked, “Does the Congress leader support the National Conference’s promise to reintroduce a ‘separate flag’ for Jammu and Kashmir? Do Rahul Gandhi and the Congress endorse the National Conference’s intention to drag Jammu and Kashmir back into an era of unrest and terrorism by reinstating Articles 370 and 35A?”

The Chief Minister asked, “Does Congress support separatist forces by advocating dialogue with Pakistan instead of engaging with the youth of Kashmir? Do Congress and Rahul Gandhi stand behind the National Conference’s decision to resume LoC trade with Pakistan, thereby once again fostering terrorism and its infrastructure from across the border?”

He questioned whether Congress supports reinstating an era of terrorism and unrest by allowing the family members of those involved in terrorism and stone-pelting incidents to return to government positions. Adityanath accused the Congress of revealing its anti-reservation stance through this alliance.

He further asked, “Does Congress endorse the National Conference’s promise to deny reservation rights to Dalits, Gujjars, Bakarwals, and Paharis? Does Congress want ‘Shankaracharya Parvat’ to be renamed ‘Takht-e-Suleiman’ and ‘Hari Parvat’ to be called ‘Koh-e-Maran’?”

The Chief Minister asked whether the Congress supported plunging Jammu and Kashmir’s economy into corruption and handing it over to a few Pakistan-backed families. He questioned whether Congress endorses the National Conference’s discriminatory politics between Jammu and the valley. “Do the Congress and Rahul Gandhi also support NC’s divisive ideology and policies of granting greater autonomy to Kashmir”, he quipped.

CM Adityanath stated that after independence, certain leaders who claimed to be the architects of Jammu and Kashmir’s destiny misled the youth, turning them into tools for separatist agendas.

He continued, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, employment opportunities are being created for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir through tablets and skill development programs. There is no place in Jammu and Kashmir for those who deceive the youth. Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee envisioned a future of humanity, democracy, and Kashmiriyat for Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi has turned that vision, rooted in these values and principles, into reality.”

CM Adityanath remarked that Pakistani agents and the so-called leaders who treated Jammu and Kashmir as their personal domain never imagined that their political ground, which thrived on hatred, would become permanently barren. The idea of a government that would abolish Article 370 is something they cannot accept, he noted.

He pointed out that following the abrogation of Article 370, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has transformed. ”The issues of terrorism and separatism have been permanently dissolved in the Chenab River. Now, with a focus on development, employment, and identity, it’s clear why this progress is not favoured by those who trade votes”, he remarked further.