Political storm brews over claims of death of 31 Maoists in Chhattisgarh

In one of the largest counter insurgency offensives in recent years, security forces eliminated 31 Maoists during a sustained 21-day operation along the volatile Bijapur–Telangana border, officials said on Wednesday.

Jointly executed by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police, the operation marks a significant tactical success against Left Wing Extremism in southern Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement

However, the aftermath has triggered a political storm, with opposition leaders raising concerns over conflicting official accounts and the transparency of the mission.

Advertisement

Security officials confirmed that several high-value Maoist cadres were among those neutralized, collectively carrying rewards totaling Rs 1.72 crore. The forces recovered a substantial cache of weapons, including 35 rifles—such as INSAS, SLRs, and muzzle-loading guns, along with 450 IEDs, detonators, explosive wires, and a large stockpile of ammunition. In a critical blow to Maoist infrastructure, the forces destroyed 214 bunkers and hideouts and seized approximately 12,000 kilograms of ration stored for long term use.

The operation exacted a significant toll on security personnel, with 18 injured during the fierce encounters. Operating in one of the country’s most unforgiving terrains, troops faced extreme weather conditions, enduring daytime temperatures exceeding 45°C and near-freezing nights. Several personnel suffered from heat related illnesses and dehydration, necessitating emergency medical evacuations to base camps.

Despite the military success, the operation has drawn sharp political criticism. Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel questioned the state government’s credibility, citing conflicting narratives. He alleged that Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai initially claimed that 22 Maoists were killed under ‘Operation Sankalp’, whereas Home Minister Vijay Sharma denied the existence of any such operation on May 7.

The police’s later confirmation of 31 Maoist deaths, Baghel argued, has raised serious concerns about operational clarity and internal communication.

Baghel further alleged mishandling in the identification and handover of casualties, stating that only 11 of the 20 identified bodies had been returned to the families. He demanded accountability regarding the discrepancy between the claimed 31 fatalities and the 22 bodies reportedly brought to the hospital.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao responded strongly to the allegations, accusing the Congress of politicizing sensitive security matters. He stated that the opposition has a history of casting doubt on counter insurgency efforts, which he claimed, risks undermining the morale of security forces.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment, Sao said the BJP led double engine administration remains determined to eliminate Maoist insurgency from the state. He assured that a comprehensive and transparent briefing would be provided once the operation is formally concluded.

The Bijapur operation has undeniably weakened Maoist strongholds in the region, but it has also reignited discussions around transparency and accountability in counter-insurgency efforts. With several questions remaining unanswered, ranging from discrepancies in casualty figures to delayed official communication and limited media access, calls for greater clarity have grown louder.

As political voices intensify scrutiny, the state government faces the challenge of maintaining public confidence while safeguarding the operational integrity of ongoing and future security missions.