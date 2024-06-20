Political slugfest over NEET, UGC-NET row; Oppn corners Centre

The ruling BJP and the opposition-backed INDIA bloc locked horns on Thursday over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET.

While the BJP leaders alleged that INDIA bloc leader Tejashwi Yadav was linked to the paper leak, the Opposition slammed the ruling party over the UGC-NET and NEET fiasco.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also alleged that the Congress was trying to mislead the country by spreading lies on the issue “under a conspiracy” to discredit the government’s efforts to streamline the examination system and divert the “link” of its ally RJD with the prime accused arrested in connection with the NEET paper leak case in Bihar.

Thirteen people have been arrested so far in connection with the probe into the alleged paper leak in NEET-UG 2024.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday claimed Tejashwi’s aide was linked to the alleged paper leaks and the malpractices of the NEET-UG 2024 row.

He claimed the aide Pritam Kumar called an employee of the Bihar Road Construction Department (RCD) to book a room for Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu, an engineer who earlier revealed an alleged involvement of a ‘Mantri Ji’ in the entrance exam row.

BJP minister Giriraj Singh also alleged Tejashwi’s hand in the paper leak. “Corruption is in RJD’s DNA,” he said.

BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote on ‘X’, “Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi’s ally Tejashwi Yadav’s close aide is responsible for the NEET paper leak. His sister Priyanka Vadra is accused of providing cover to the RJD scam by posting a video of fraud Arushi Patel, to deflect. And he has the gall to lecture the government. That is some entitlement.”

Malviya was referring to Priyanka sharing the video of NEET candidate Arushi Patel who claimed discrepancies in her exam results. However, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday said Patel had submitted forged documents.

The BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of indulging in petty politics over alleged irregularities in NEET as it asserted that the Centre is looking into the matter “very sensitively” and justice will be done with every student who appeared for the medical entrance test.

The BJP’s charges came after Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the alleged irregularities in NEET and cancellation of UGC-NET and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “psychologically collapsed” post-elections and will struggle to run a government like this.

Hitting back, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “The government is fully sensitive and alert with regard to the NEET exam. It is also committed to ensure that no student faces any injustice and strict action is taken against those involved (in paper leak).”

Another BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said while paper leaks were regular phenomena during the Congress-led UPA regime, the Modi government brought reforms and streamlined the examination system after 2014.

“And when the system is moving forward in such a manner, Rahul Gandhi comes and indulges in petty politics on such a serious and sensitive issue of education,” he charged.

“The Congress leader said Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are epicenters (of paper leaks). just because Rahul Gandhi failed for the third time (to form the govt) doesn’t mean that he can abuse the youth of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh,” he said.