Political parties spar over Hyderabad Metro

Even as the Telangana BJP and BRS sparred over the funding of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy vowed to complete the expansion of the Metro Railway network in the Old City area in the next four years despite the Centre making no commitment about funding the project.

The war of words began early on Saturday morning as BRS working president and former urban development minister KT Rama Rao accused the NDA government of failing to sanction any funds for the Hyderabad Metro project despite having 8 MPs. On social media platform ‘X’, Rao wrote, “Telangana has been blessing the BJP with MP seats, but at what cost? Despite giving 8 MPs to the BJP from Telangana during its tough times, the BJP-led NDA government hasn’t sanctioned a penny for the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion even in the latest Budget.” KT Rama Rao accused the NDA government of funding 20 Metro rail projects in the country over the last ten years in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi, lamenting, “Unfortunately, Hyderabad Metro has received diddly-squat.”

BJP Telangana’s handle on ‘X’ came out with a strong rebuttal, pointing out that the Hyderabad Metro project was made possible by the Viability Gap funding sanctioned by the Narendra Modi government. It went on to add: “High on power, during its tenure, the arrogant BRS government asserted that it would independently fund the Airport Metro Expansion project. A detailed project report (DPR) for the expansion was released just before the elections. However, the current Congress government rejected the previous DPR and has altered the alignment.”

In the Telangana Assembly, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responded to AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s remarks on Budget by highlighting that it was Congress chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy who proposed the Hyderabad Metro project, which was sanctioned by Jaipal Reddy, then urban development ministry in the UPA I government at the Centre. Reddy also accused the BRS government of neglecting the expansion of the Metro in the Old City area. He said if the plan of the BRS to extend the Metro from HiTech City to the Airport was fulfilled, there would not have been enough footfall since people in that area are well-off.

The Chief Minister said that the Metro project will be completed in the Old City area with a Metro station at Chandrayangutta (Akbaruddin Owaisi’s constituency.) A report has been submitted to the Centre regarding the expansion project. Land acquisition has already started for the project. Reddy also clarified that he addressed the Prime Minister as his elder brother only to secure funds for the state. “We do not make false promises that we will make the Old City into Istanbul. I promise Akbaruddin that by the 2029 election, we will travel to the Old City by Metro. Whether the Centre gives us funds or not, we will complete the Metro in Old City,” he assured.