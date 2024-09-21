Political fight erupts over Tirupati laddoo, YSRCP blames TDP for “politicising religious matters”; Andhra govt calls to maintain “sanctity”

A massive political row erupted after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat was used in Tirupati prasadam, with the YSRCP accusing Naidu of indulging in “heinous allegations” for political gains, whereas the Andhra government called to maintain the sanctity of religious places.

This came two days after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, a sweet offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan said that it is very essential for the integrity of our nation, which is being neglected.

“We have to maintain the sanctity of every place of worship, irrespective of it being a mosque, church or temple. We cannot desecrate it. So, when temples are being attacked, it is the fundamental responsibility of every political leader – irrespective of which faith he belongs, to raise their voice. This kind of consciousness has to be awakened. I think it is very essential for the integrity of our nation, which is being neglected. It’s high time, I think we should put an end to it. We will find a method to mitigate such situations,” Kalyan said.

Pawan Kalyan was “hurt and shocked” by the controversy over the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati Laddu Prasadam given at Tirumala Temple in Tirupati and called to set up a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ to protect the sanctity of temples.

Earlier, the YSRCP moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, demanding an investigation into the claims made by the ruling party.

The lawyers representing the YSRCP, requested the court that either a sitting judge or a committee should be appointed by the High Court to investigate the claims made by the Chief Minister. The bench suggested that a PIL be filed by Wednesday, stating that the arguments would be heard on that day.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed it “disturbing” and said the authorities across India should protect the sanctity of our religious spaces.

“The reports about the defilement of the Prasad at Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati are disturbing. Lord Balaji is a revered deity for millions of devotees in India and across the world. This issue will hurt every devotee and needs to be thoroughly looked into. Authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of our religious spaces,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced that all prasada offered at major temples in the state will be tested.

“A circular will be issued today or tomorrow to all major temples in Karnataka mandating the use of only KMF’s Nandini ghee in prasada. We will also test the prasada given at these temples,” Redday said.

Reacting to the Tirupati Prasadam issue, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the TDP is “politicising religious matters.”

“The tender process occurs every six months, and the qualification criteria have not changed for decades. Suppliers must provide an NABL certificate and a product quality certificate. The TTD collects samples of the ghee, and only products that pass certification are used. The TDP is politicising religious matters. In our regime, we have rejected products 18 times,” Reddy said.

He said that he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and claimed that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has twisted the facts.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, I myself am writing a letter to the Prime Minister. I am also writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India. I am explaining to them as to how Chandrababu Naidu twisted the facts and why action should be taken against him for having done so,” the YSRCP chief told reporters.

TDP MP Sribharat Mathukumilli said that the reports categorically said that a particular fat based on its S value is not within the stipulated range and is not milk fat, it is not ghee.

“We received the lab reports of ghee used in making Tirupati Laddus. Both reports categorically said that a particular fat based on its S value is not within the stipulated range and is not milk fat, it is not ghee. It is a mix of vegetable oils, and shockingly, beef fat and pig fat. This has shaken devotees and all followers of Hinduism across the country. It is unfortunate that such kind of governance was plaguing not just the state but also the holy site of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam… The hurt it has caused cannot be resolved so easily. People across the country are grieving… A similar case has come forward in the Simhachalam Temple also,” the TDP leader said.

Amul issued a clarificatio, stating that it had never supplied ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

After posts on various social media platforms, Amul.coop posted a statement on X, stating that Amul Ghee was never supplied to the TTD.

“This is in reference to some social media posts mentioning that Amul Ghee was being supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). We wish to inform that we have never supplied Amul Ghee to TTD,” the statement read.

“We also wish to clarify Amul Ghee is made from milk at our state-of-the-art production facilities, which are ISO certified. Amul Ghee is made from high-quality pure milk fat. The milk received at our dairies passes through stringent quality checks, including adulteration detection as specified by FSSAI,” it added.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Nadda said he had spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and sought a report on the Tirupati laddu issue. He added that the matter would be examined by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and suitable action taken.

Addressing a press briefing on the Modi government’s 100-day achievement, JP Nadda, when asked about adulteration in Thirupati Prasadam, said, “I have spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu after getting information about this and took details from him. I have asked him to share the available report so that I can examine it. I will also speak to the state regulators and investigate this. Suitable action will be taken as per the food safety standards. As of now, I have asked for the report and we will examine it.”

Earlier on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video clip in which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was seen saying that previously animal fat was used in consecrated sweets–‘Tirupati Prasadam’ instead of ‘Ghee’ at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

In a post on X, Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh said that he was shocked by the findings and added, “The Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam.”

Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple is a Hindu temple situated in Tirumala hills at Tirupati in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.