A policeman and a civilian were injured on Sunday when terrorists opened fire at a police checkpoint in the Srinagar’s downtown.

Police said the attack came in the Sazgaripora area of Hawal in the old city.

Police said that terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a police party at Sazgaripora, Hawal, in which one police personnel, Farooq Ahmad Chopan and a civilian, Muneer Ahmad got injured. They were shifted to the hospital.

The area was immediately cordoned off by security forces. Condition of the injured is stated to be stable in the medical institute.

This is the second terrorist attack during the ongoing local body elections across Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists had earlier shot and injured a candidate in the Sangam block of the Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

There were reports of miscreants in some areas of Pulwama threatening people who cast their vote in the election. A group of heavily armed terrorists had earlier infiltrated from Pakistan through a cross-border tunnel to disrupt the elections but were killed in an encounter at a toll plaza near Jammu.

Pakistan shells villages in Poonch, Kathua

Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars at forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Kathua districts, officials said on Sunday.

There was no report of any damage on the Indian side. At about 12:30 p.m. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, a defence spokesman said. The officials said there was also a report of ceasefire violation in the Pansar border outpost along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

2 minor girls from PoJK cross LoC, enter India

Two minor girls from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Sunday crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and entered India in the Poonch Sector of the Jammu. The incident came in the morning when the Indian troops while maintaining restraint, did not open fire at the infiltrating girls. Army spokesperson Lt. Colonel Devender Anand identified the girls as Laiba Zabair (17) and Sana Zabair (13).