Police vehicle of Brij Bhushan’s son mows down 3 ppl in UP, 2 die on spot

Police vehicle of BJP candidate from Kaiserganj, Karan Bhushan Singh mowed down three people, leaving two bike-riding youths dead on the spot and one woman seriously injured here on Wednesday.

Karan Bhushan Singh is the son of six-time Lok Sabha MP and former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh against whom a criminal case was filed by female wrestlers.

The condition of the woman injured in the accident is critical and she has been referred to the Gonda medical college.

Police here said the accident took place this morning near Baikunth Degree College located at Chhataipurwa on Colonelganj-Huzurpur road when a SUV carrying security personnel hit the people.

After the accident, security personnel of the convoy left the SUV and fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle.

As soon as the information was received, a crowd of villagers gathered at the spot and protested on the road. The agitated people also tried to burn down the car.

There was a jam on Colonelganj-Huzurpur road for about an hour. After collective efforts of the SDM, Additional Superintendent of Police, CO Colonelganj and CO City and assurance of a lawsuit, the protestors cleared the jam.

The police SUV traveling in the convoy of Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son and BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh crushed to death two bike-riding youths. The deceased were identified as Rehan Khan (21) and Shahzad Khan (20), residents of Nindura, Gonda who died on the spot. Sita Devi (60), a resident of Chhataipurwa, who was walking on the roadside, was also hit.

Eyewitness said the SUV which was carrying security personnel in the convoy, had a head-on collision with the motorcycle. The collision was so severe that all the airbags inside the car opened.

There was a tense situation at the spot after the incident.

There was sloganeering against the police administration, traffic jam and a heated confrontation between the police and the people, who were adamant on not taking the bodies of the youths for post-mortem.

After a lot of protest and negotiation, the police sent the body for post-mortem. After that an attempt was made to burn the SUV which was marked ‘Police escort’ and was moving in the convoy.

Polling in Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat was held on May 20.