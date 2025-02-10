Police unearths network behind kidnapping of babies for trafficking, four held

In a major breakthrough, the Railway unit of the Delhi Police, on Monday, claimed to have apprehended four people involved in kidnapping of toddlers from the New Delhi Railway Station for trafficking them to the needy families for adoption.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway Unit, New Delhi) KPS Malhotra said on receiving a complaint from a woman that her two-and-a-half-year-old child was missing from the main hall of the New Delhi Railway Station where she had left him sleeping.

The police found that similar complaints were received in the past. Based on the complaints, when CCTV footage of the railway station was analysed, a woman was seen taking the child in an auto-rickshaw. The auto driver told the cops that he dropped her near the toll gate on the Badarpur (Delhi-Haryana) border, he said.

A similar incident reported about a woman taking a kidnapped child to Badarpur Border made the police suspicious about a well-organised network.

With the help of technical analysis and human intelligence, the police were able to finally narrow down on the suspect couple and two other women based in Faridabad and apprehend them after a raid, the official said.

During interrogation, it came out that the woman seen in the CCTV footage used to kidnap babies from the New Delhi Railway Station for illegal adoption. Her husband used to support her by coordinating with traffickers and buyers and facilitate transactions to ensure smooth execution of deals.

Meanwhile, the other two women, one working as a clerk for an advocate, and the other self-trained nurse working in a hospital, used to ensure that the trafficked children passed off as abandoned or illegitimate, facilitating illegal adoption and acting as a bridge between the traffickers and the adoptive families.

With the arrest of the four accused, the police worked out three cases of child lifting at New Delhi Railway Station.