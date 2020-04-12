A police station in Dehradun has adopted a noble approach in helping people in need, residing in their locality, during the lockdown times. Each policeman posted in Nehru Colony police station has adopted one family each and they will be providing ration and medicines to affected families till the lockdown period.

Under it, each constable is adopting one family and each sub-inspector is taking care of two families. The Nehru Colony police will be looking after 124 families, in which the cops will be providing ration, food, medicines and other essentials treating them as their own family members.