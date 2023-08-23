Police seizes live pangolin from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur; one held

Police seized a live pangolin from the possession of 22-year old wildlife smuggler in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, said police.

“Following a tip-off that a person was looking out for customers to sell a live Pangolin, Raipur Kharora Police swung into action and intercepted the suspect,” Raipur Police said in a statement

During the search, a pangolin was recovered from him.

The accused person was identified as Satish alias Pardeshi Pardhi (27) of Raipur, said the statement.

“The police recovered a male Pangolin from the possession of the accused person.The seized animal was weighing around 15 kilograms and the estimated market value of it would be around Rs 8 lakh,” the statement added.

The Police have registered an offence against the accused under relevant sections of the wildlife conservation act and a probe in this connection is underway.