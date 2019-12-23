The police on Monday released posters of protestors who had allegedly attacked cops and damaged public property leading to large scale violence on Friday during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

These posters have been put up at different locations in the city. The posters have pictures of alleged protestors and “Wanted Rioters” is written at the top in Hindi. They also have telephone numbers of the police department so that those who identify them can inform the police on the given numbers.

Through these posters, the police are now seeking help from the people in identifying the rioters. Police, however, have assured that the identities of those giving them clues about the wanted rioters would be kept secret.

“We have identified many miscreants who had attacked the police during the protest after Friday’s namaz and their photographs and posters released,” said Ajay Sahni, SSP Meerut.

“Photographs of around 106 miscreants have been released and their posters have been circulated in various areas of the district,” added the SSP hoping that this would help the police in apprehending them. Police will release another set of 100 posters shortly. The police are taking help of the videos to identify the rioters he said adding that on arrest they would be fined for damaging public properties. Around 11 FIRs were registered by the police post violence.

Those who would come forward with any information about the rioters would be rewarded by the police and their identities will not be disclosed, told the SSP.

Violence had broken out in Meerut and neighboring Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor districts on Friday during the protest against CAA. Five people had died in this violence in Meerut due to bullet injuries while many others, including people from the force sustained injuries. Internet services had been suspended here since then which were restored on Sunday night. Heavy force has still been deployed at the Lisari Gate and Hapur Road area of the city. Police also has carried out a foot march in the sensitive areas to appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony. SSP Sahni said that a meeting with religious leaders was organised at the Police Lines area for maintaining peace and harmony in the district.

Meanwhile, 11 people have been arrested by the police so far and raids are being conducted to nab others.

On Sunday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had also visited the homes of the deceased Suleman and Anas in Bijnor. The duo had lost their lives in the violence. Gandhi consoled the grieving families of Anas and Suleman.

In Bijnore, police have registered 30 cases and arrested 15 people in connection with the violence. In Muzaffarnagar as well, 25 cases have been lodged and 48 people taken into custody.

However, in Deoband of Saharanpur district, former MLA Mawia Ali staged a massive dharna at the Eidgah ground on Sunday under the banner of Jamiat Ulema E Hind. They were protesting against the CAA and the reported police excess against students at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. 313 people on protest including Ali were arrested by the Police and later released.