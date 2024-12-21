Police nabs over 600 criminals , seizes illicit firearms, drugs

In a major crackdown on crime and criminals as part of a special operation launched by Delhi Police’s Southern Range, the cops have arrested over 600 wanted criminals with a seizure of firearms and ammunition.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern Range, the three week special drive under operation ‘Vajrapaat,’ police have seized 98 illegal firearms along with 91 live rounds of ammunition.

The police official on Saturday said that the operation began on November 26, and up to December 15, keeping in view the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the cops booked more than 4270 alleged accused under the preventive provisions of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

A total of 215 proclaimed offenders have also been arrested during the special operation, which has led to a significant disruption of criminal networks across the entire southern range, as well as other parts of the city.

In this intensive operation spanning for almost 3 weeks until December 15, the police focused on cracking down contraband smuggling, illicit firearms, bootlegging, and absconding offenders, including Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and Parole Jumpers.

Operation ‘Vajrapaat,’ which was launched in the run-up to the forthcoming Delhi legislative assembly polls- 2025, was aimed to ensure effective and deterrent actions against criminal elements.

With combined efforts from the South and South-East District police teams, the Delhi Police have also arrested a total of 95 accused persons in NDPS Act, while a seizure of 205.446 kg of Ganja, 3.425 kg of Charas, 0.044 kg of Smack/ Heroin, and 0.0015 kg of MDMA was also done, the official added.

Further reinforcing community safety, externment proceedings were initiated against 131 habitual offenders, and 24 offenders were successfully externed from Delhi during the special operation .

By decisively targeting criminal elements and dismantling illicit operations, the Delhi Police have delivered a strong and unequivocal message, clearly stating that criminal activity will not be tolerated, and the safety of the citizens remains paramount.