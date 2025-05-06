Police lathicharge BPSC TRE 3.0 candidates outside Bihar CM’s house

Hundreds of aspiring teachers, who had appeared for the government school Teacher Recruitment Examination 2024 (TRE 3.0) conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), staged a peaceful protest near Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence in Patna on Tuesday demanding a supplementary result for the vacant seats.

The Bihar Police used batons to forcefully remove them claiming that the protesters had entered the ‘restricted area’.

Advertisement

The TRE 3.0 was organised to fill 87,774 vacant posts of teachers, but the results were declared for only 66,000 posts. The government has not given any clarification about the pending result for about 21,000 posts.

Advertisement

The candidates have been protesting for the past four months but the government has not responded to their demands.

In March, aspiring teachers had gheraoed Education Minister Sunil Kumar near his house demanding publication of supplementary results of TRE 3.0.

The aspirants said that the minister had given assurance that he will write to the BPSC in this regard, but the commission was free to take its decision.

The demand for supplementary results was also raised in the Bihar Legislative Assembly by Opposition MLAs and the minister had categorically stated there was no such proposal.

Tuesday’s incident has provided fresh ammo to the opposition to target the state government.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav raised the issue on the social media platform ‘X’. “It has become a fashion with the Nitish-BJP government to brutally beat up, commit injustice, and torture the youth when they demand justice. This useless government patronises and protects criminals and corrupt people and lathicharges students, youth and unemployed people whenever it wants,” he wrote.

“It’s 0high time people of the state united and replaced this incompetent NDA government of 20 years,” he added.

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram ‘strongly condemned the barbaric lathicharge’ and demanded that supplementary results of all the vacant posts related to BPSC TRE 3.0 should be released immediately.

He also demanded a judicial inquiry into the lathicharge on the candidates and strict action against the officers responsible for the lathicharge.

Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Khan, the leader of the Bihar Congress in the Legislative Assembly, said, “Paper leak and recruitment scams have become the identity of the Bihar government. The Bihar government is not concerned about the future of our youth.”