Police data show decrease in several crimes in National Capital

Delhi has witnessed a significant shift in its crime statistics for the year 2025. According to the official data released by the Delhi Police on Sunday, there has been a notable reduction in several major crimes compared to the previous year, 2024.

As per a comprehensive crime report, cases of robbery, molestation, rape, and attempted murder have shown a downward trend in 2025. For instance, robbery cases saw a decrease from 424 reported incidents in 2024 to 315 in 2025, indicating improved vigilance and preventive measures. Similarly, molestation cases, which stood at 444 last year, dropped to 379 this year, showing a commendable decline.

Additionally, the number of rape cases has also seen a reduction. In 2024, there were 455 cases registered, whereas 2025 recorded 370 such incidents. This decline suggests that awareness programs and policing efforts may be having a positive impact on reducing sexual crimes in the city.

Furthermore, the crime category of attempted murder also showed encouraging results. In 2024, there were 203 such cases, but in 2025 the figure dropped to 168, suggesting better dispute management and perhaps quicker police response times.

Moreover, the number of robberies and snatching cases, which are a common concern for Delhi’s public places. These incidents dropped from 1,925 in 2024 to 1,199 in 2025, marking a considerable improvement in public safety and street crime control.

However, the murder cases have seen a slight increase. In 2024, the city registered 105 murders while in 2025 the number rose to 107.

Also, cases of eve-teasing, which fall under crimes related to harassment and public indecency, decreased slightly from 74 incidents in 2024 to 63 in 2025.

Another section of crime that witnessed improvement was kidnapping and abduction. In 2024, there were 1,393 reported cases, and in 2025, the number dropped to 1,360.