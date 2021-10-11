Police cracks Bandipura civilian killing case, 4 TRF terrorists arrested

The J&K Police in Bandipora have busted a LeT (TRF) module and arrested four terror associates involved in the conspiracy behind the killing of a civilian namely Mohammad Shafi Lone alias Sonu a resident of Naidkhai.

A police spokesman said on Sunday evening that a special team of Bandipora Police was entrusted with the investigation of the case and after thorough human and technical corroboration, the module was busted by arresting four terrorists associated of LeT (TRF).

The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar @Tariq Khoucha, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone and Bilal Ah Dar @Sahb Khoucha. However, one of the terrorist associate involved in the killing, identified as Imtiyaz Ah Dar @Kotru is absconding and has reportedly joined the terrorist ranks.

During the course of investigation, it surfaced that the killing was carried out at the behest and instruction of LeT (TRF) handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan. To carry out the nefarious design, a conspiracy was hatched by a LeT (TRF) module of Shahgund, Hajin area. The module carried out a thorough reccee of the target and all his movements were closely watched.

On the fateful evening, one of the terrorist associate called the victim for a meeting at Gundboon and after reaching the said place, a detailed ambush/trap had already been laid by the other members of the module, the victim was swiftly assassinated.

In this regard, a case vide FIR No 76/2021 has been registered at Police Station Hajin under relevant sections of law and further investigation is going on. Further arrests are expected, police added.