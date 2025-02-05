Police checking identity cards of voters in Milkipur assembly bypolls: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party’s President, Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that in the Milkipur by-election, police officers were trying to intimidate the voters by checking their identity cards.

Posting a picture on social media X, he wrote that the Election Commission should immediately take cognizance of the photographs related to the news which reported that the police of Ayodhya, including important police officers, were engaged in checking the ID card of voters in Milkipur.

Senior Superintendent of Police of the district, Rajkaran Nayyar has responded to AkhileshYadav’s post. He said that it was being alleged by some political parties that the police of Ayodhya were checking the ID card of voters in Milkipur. He said the allegation was completely wrong, while informing that the officers spoke to agents of political parties and have solved their problems. “The viral picture on social media is misleading,” the SSP asserted.

On the other hand, SP’s MP from Faizabad (Ayodhya), Awadhesh Prasad said that EVMs were not working at many places in Milkipur and booth agents were chased away from booths and fake voting has been held in many places.

Leader of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey, said, “The BJP government knows that it has lost the election and hence is not allowing people to vote, threatening them and driving our polling agents from some polling booths. It is against democracy. The police administration is working as BJP workers, and DM, SDM, SP are all trying to win this seat in any way on behalf of the government.”