Police arrest RMP leader KS Hariharan for sexist remarks against Shailaja & Manju Warrier

The Kerala police on Friday arrested Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader KS Hariharan over his derogatory statements against CPI-M leader and LDF’s Vatakara Lok Sabha candidate KK Shailaja and Malayalam film actress Manju Warrier. He made the remarks while commenting on the alleged morphed video of the LDF’s Vadakara candidate.

The Vadakara police recorded his arrest and subsequently released him on station bail. On 12 May, the police registered a case against Hariharan for his derogatory comments against KK Shailaja and Manju Warrier following a complaint filed by the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), the women’s wing of the CPI-M.

He has been booked under IPC Sections 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with an intent to cause riot).

Advertisement

Speaking to media persons after being released on station bail, Hariharan said that in Kerala a lot of people make controversial remarks in their speeches but cases are not registered against all of them.

Hariharan said that what he said was wrong and that is why he expressed regret for it.

He further said that after his speech, both he and his party leader K K Rema were attacked on social media. “We have decided to face the issue legally and politically,” he said.

Hariharan said that following the incident, bombs were hurled at his home but no one has been caught in connection with that.

Addressing an event inaugurated by opposition leader VD Satheesan in Vatakara on 11 May, Hariharan asked whether someone would make a porn video of Shailaja teacher. It would be understandable if it were Manju Warrier’s porn video, he added.

He made the inappropriate comment while refuting allegations that the UDF had spread the alleged morphed porn video of KK Shailaja, also known as Shailaja teacher.

“Will someone make a porn video of the teacher? It would be understandable if it were Manju Warrier’s porn video,” Hariharan said.

After the incident sparked much outrage and criticism, Hariharan later issued an apology through his Facebook account.

Meanwhile, on 12 May, an unidentified gang hurled country bombs at Hariharan’s house at Tenhippalam in Malappuram district.