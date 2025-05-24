Police arrest Bengaluru resident for posting pictures and videos of Bengaluru Metro women commuters on Instagram

A man who recorded videos of women travelling on the Bengaluru Metro and posted them on Instagram has been arrested. Diganth, a 27-year-old resident of North Bengaluru, had allegedly shot pictures and videos of girls and women without their permission and posted them on an Instagram handle, sparking off a furore.

His Instagram account was withheld after many women complained online, and the pictures and videos were deleted. The police filed a case and got the account suspended while searching for the accused.

The police identified the accused as Diganth, a resident of Thilgalarapalya in North Bengaluru, and said he originally hails from Holenarasipura in Hassan district.

The police said Diganth, a commerce graduate, is employed in the accounts department of a private firm in Murugeshpalya.

He has been booked under Section 67 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act for publishing and transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division) Lokesh B Jagalasar confirmed the arrest, stating that Diganth was apprehended from his residence on Friday.