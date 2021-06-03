In a bid to check Covid-19 spike in the Kashmir valley, the police is pursuing the carrot and stick policy against the violators of the appropriate behaviour.

Senior police officers have come out on streets across the Kashmir valley distributing masks to the needy people and at the same time imposing fine on habitual offenders.

Of the 1718 new Covid positive cases detected in J&K on Wednesday, 1133 were in the Kashmir valley.

All through the day in Anantnag district cops were out distributing and making people wear mask. They collected Rs. 4.40 lakhs fine from violators.

Police in Srinagar distributed 1000 of masks to the general public and also realised fine amounting Rs. 1,11,500 from violators of Covid-19 protocol.

To contain the spread of COVID-19 infection Police in Ganderbal took stringent action against SOPs violators and challaned 217 of them and collected a fine of Rs. 34,300. Police will act tough against such violators and this drive will continue, warned a police officer.

Continuing its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, police in south Kashmir’s Kulgam also distributed face masks among public also collected fine to the tune of Rs.1,33,600 from 1050 violators for defying guidelines.

With the police acting tough with violators, shopkeepers in Jammu were strictly observing the Covid- shutdown calendar issued by the deputy commissioner Anshul Garg.

Movement of people on the streets was also less.

The Jammu district has recorded a high number of Covid related deaths during the ongoing second wave.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh is taking care of the cops by granting financial assistance to those policemen who contract the virus while discharging their duty.

The Army is also playing its role in controlling spread of Covid-19 in the hinterland and in villages along the Line of Control (LoC). Sanitizers and masks are being distributed by the Army among residents of these areas.