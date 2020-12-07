The two minor girls from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who had on Sunday crossed over to India in the Poonch Sector following a tiff at home, were on Monday repatriated through Chakan-da-Bagh along the Line of Control (LoC).

The two girls, Laiba Zabair aged 17 yrs and Sana Zabair aged 13 yrs of village Abbasspur, Tehsil Forward Kahuta had “inadvertently” crossed into Indian side in Poonch in the morning hours of 6 December have been repatriated from Chakan Da Bagh crossing point today, said the Jammu based spokesman of Army, Lt. Colonel Devender Anand.

These girls were handed over to officers of the Pakistani army and civilian officers who had come on the LoC point to receive them.

The girls were seen carrying boxes of gifts when they were repatriated.

Seeing these girls infiltrating,

Indian troops maintained restraint and did not open fire at them yesterday morning.

Indian authorities made early efforts for their repatriation.