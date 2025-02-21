POCSO court extends remand of six accused in sexual exploitation case

The Special POCSO court here on Friday extended the remand of six accused to four more days in a case of blackmailing and sexual exploitation of six minor girls, even as a total bandh was observed in Vijaynagar town of Beawar district to press for stringent punishment to the culprits.

The police have arrested seven accused, including a minor, belonging to a particular community for allegedly gifting mobile phones to six minor schoolgirls from a different community to exploit and blackmail them.

The accused also face allegations of pressurising the girls to convert.

The police had brought the accused to the Special (POCSO) Court here and sent six of them back in police custody, while the minor was sent to a correctional home under the Juvenile Justice Board.

On way to the court, a mob of people and lawyers tried to beat the accused, but the police escort party saved them from their ire.

The victim girls recorded their statement before a Nasirabad court magistrate on Tuesday.

Since the accused and the victims hail from different communities, a “love jihad” angle is being suspected in the case.

Meanwhile, the Sarva Dharma Sangh has mobilised people’s support for a campaign demanding a speedy trial and stringent punishment for the accused.

The bandh organised in Vijaynagar on Friday received a good response from locals.