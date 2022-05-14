Poachers kill 3 cops in MP

Poachers have allegedly killed three police personnel in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, authorities said on Saturday.

According to the police, six poachers on four bikes attempted to depart the Aron area about 2.45 a.m. on Saturday after poaching blackbucks and peacocks.

The region is part of the Gwalior-Chambal region and borders Rajasthan.

Three police teams were dispatched to the area in response to specific reports of armed poachers.

“Three teams were dispatched for the operation after receiving a tip about suspected poachers. The poachers opened fire when they realised they were being pursued by the police. Despite attempts by other police teams to apprehend the poachers, they managed to leave “According to SP Guna Rajeev Mishra.

According to Mishra, a police service rifle was missing, and the empty cartridges discovered on the scene indicate that the poachers utilised country-made weaponry.

“The remains of three to four poached Blackbucks and peacocks were discovered in sacks.”

Following the event, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra met with the Home Secretary, DGP, and senior police officials from the Gwalior-Chambal region for an emergency meeting.

According to Narottam Mishra, up to seven animal poachers are suspected in the case.

“During the police shooting, a poacher was also alleged to have been hurt. The government has decided to provide each deceased police family an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore “he stated.

He also informed that the six poachers on the run have been identified.

IG-Gwalior Range Anil Sharma has been removed from his post for reaching the incident spot late.

(with inputs from IANS)